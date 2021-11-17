Wed, 17 Nov 2021

International

Suu Kyi faces decades behind bars for election fraud

YANGON, Myanmar - According to a state media report published on Tuesday, Aung San Suu Kyi once called the darling ...

Philippine president Duerte, daughter to oppose each other in election

MANILA, Philippines: Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines, will run against his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, for the vice presidency in ...

US honors 100 years of Tomb of Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery

ARLINGTON, Virginia: On November 11 Veterans Day, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier's centennial was marked by a unique ceremony ...

Badiucao, dissident Chinese artist, to hold Italian exhibition

ROME, Italy: Despite pressure from the Chinese embassy in Rome, a provocative exhibition by dissident Chinese artist Badiucao is scheduled ...

Bangladesh judge under fire over rapes controversy

DHAKA, Bangladesh - A Bangladeshi Judge, Mosammat Kamrunnahar, has been stripped of her power to rule over any cases after ...

Richardson secures release for U.S. reporter jailed in Myanmar

WASHINGTON, DC - American journalist Danny Fenster has been freed from prison in Myanmar, days after a court handed down ...

Business

Asian stocks decline, greenback pushes euro below 1.1300

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks mostly fell in Asia on Wednesday while the U.S. dollar continued to wreak havoc on ...

US inflation drives fall of Turkish lira to all-time low

ANKARA, Turkey: The downward spiral of the Turkish lira continued on November 11, as it fell to a historical low ...

U.S. stocks jump on retail sales data, Nasdaq closes 120 points ahead

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks rose sharply in the United States Tuesday after data from the Commerce Department showed ...

Looking for real changes, American Air pilots reject holiday raise

FORT WORTH, Texas: The Allied Pilots Association, representing 14,000 American Airlines pilots, has turned down an offer from the company ...

Wisconsin to be allocated $100 million for better broadband services

WAUSAU, Wisconsin -- In national rankings, Wisconsin has not always fared well in closing the digital divide, especially in rural ...

U.S.-China talks fail to lift Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in Asia were mixed on Tuesday despite apparent warming of relations between the world's biggest ...

