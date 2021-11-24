Wed, 24 Nov 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
37
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Unvaccinated pro athletes to be prevented from entering Canada

OTTAWA, Canada: Canada will bar all professional athletes not vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the country's health minister. Though Canada ...

Plagued by wild boars, Hong Kong begins tranquilizing, killing them

HONG KONG: Hong Kong authorities have begun killing wild boars, which have roamed the city at will in recent years. ...

California, with $31 billion surplus, could send rebates to taxpayers

SACRAMENTO, California: California is expected to register a $31 billion tax surplus this year, which could trigger refunds to state ...

New York to allow crowds to return for New Year's Eve celebrations

NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has confirmed that crowds of revelers will be allowed ...

VP Harris becomes first woman to gain US presidential powers

WASHINGTON D.C.: President Joe Biden temporarily transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris while undergoing a routine colonoscopy for 85 ...

Since 2016, invited stranger to attend Thanksgiving dinner

MESA, Arizona: A text message sent to a wrong number in 2016 has led to years of friendship between Jamal ...

Business

Section
Holiday season could see fewer tech products due to chip shortages

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Christmas shopping for popular tech gadgets could prove difficult this year, as the chip shortage ...

Stock markets in Asia end mostly higher despite Wall Street gyrations

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday, despite the sudden and aggressive fall in U.S. ...

Fully automated Apple electric car could be available in 2025

CUPERTINO, California: Apple is hoping to begin selling its electric car in 2025, which will be a fully self-driving vehicle, ...

Ford weighs leaving supply chain and buying chips from manufacturers

DETROIT, Michigan: In a bid to address the worldwide shortage of semiconductor chips, Ford Motor Company is looking to purchase ...

Wall Street rallies, then dives, U.S. dollar sharply higher

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States rallied for most of the day and then did a ...

More cautious automakers ranked as more reliable

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Toyota's luxury brand Lexus has been named the most reliable auto among 28 brands evaluated ...

Movie Review

My Little Pony: The Movie