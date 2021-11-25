Thu, 25 Nov 2021

International

Cuba locks activists into homes to prevent protests

HAVANA, Cuba: Cuban activists report being forcibly locked inside their homes, amidst a government clampdown on opposition protests on the ...

Teenage shooter Rittenhouse meets with former President Trump

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida - Former President Donald Trump has defended acquitted teenager Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, who has been prosecuted over the ...

China blocks Filipino ships, fires water cannons in South China Seas

MANILA, Philippines: The contested South China Seas again heated up this week as Chinese coast guard ships blocked two Philippines ...

2.2 million passengers at US airports, highest single day since Covid

WASHINGTON, D.C.: On November 19, 2.24 million airport passengers were screened by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, representing the highest ...

Unvaccinated pro athletes to be prevented from entering Canada

OTTAWA, Canada: Canada will bar all professional athletes not vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the country's health minister. Though Canada ...

Plagued by wild boars, Hong Kong begins tranquilizing, killing them

HONG KONG: Hong Kong authorities have begun killing wild boars, which have roamed the city at will in recent years. ...

Business

CVS announces closure of 900 pharmacies, Dollar General to benefit

WOONSOCKET, Rhode Island: Due to traditional pharmacies being on the decline, CVS, America's largest drug store chain, plans to close ...

Ford maintains stake in Rivian, end joint work on electric vehicles

DETROIT, Michigan: Electric truck manufacturer Rivian and Detroit auto giant Ford will no longer collaborate to develop an electric vehicle, ...

Japan's Nikkei 225 dives 471 points, rest of Asia mixed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday as higher interest rates continue to unsettle global markets."There's ...

India charges Amazon execs after marijuana smuggled by vendors

HYDERABAD, India: Indian police have announced that senior executives from Amazon.com's Indian headquarters were charged with alleged marijuana smuggling using ...

Brazil to join with SpaceX to deliver wifi to rural areas

BRASLIA, Brazil: Communications Minister Fabio Faria has tweeted that Brazil aims to partner with SpaceX to monitor and protect the ...

Dow Jones rallies 195 points, Nasdaq slips, U.S. dollar mixed

NEW YORK, New York - Technology stocks were sold off on Tuesday, while the industrial sector rallied. Tech stocks are ...

