Sat, 27 Nov 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
50
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Taliban stop women from appearing on TV dramas

KABUL, Afghanistan: Under new rules imposed by the Taliban government, women have been banned from appearing on television dramas in ...

Bangladeshi NGO smuggles girls to India as sex slaves

DHAKA, Bangladesh - On Tuesday, a Bangladeshi Vijay Dutt (40), known as 'Momin,' was apprehended for running a sex racket ...

Mexican authorities discover over 400 migrants traveling in trailers

VERACRUZ, Mexico: Mexican authorities discovered more than 400 migrants in the back of two semi-trailers on November 19, traveling near ...

Opening new era, 43 ft. tall Astra rocket in orbit for US military

KODIAK ISLAND, Alaska: California rocket start-up Astra successfully sent a payload into orbit atop its 43 foot rocket on November ...

COVID-19 restrictions spark riots in Guadeloupe

BASSE-TERRE, Guadeloupe: Protests against COVID-19 restrictions erupted into rioting and looting for the third consecutive day on the Caribbean island ...

After opening Taiwan office, China downgrades relations with Lithuania

VILNIUS, Lithuania: China has downgraded its diplomatic ties with Lithuania from ambassador to charge d'affaires level, in retaliation for Lithuania ...

Business

Section
Asian shares drop as Covid-19 variant emerges in Africa, Hong Kong

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Fears of a new, more infectious variant of Covid-19 tore through Asian markets on Friday putting ...

EV chargers will be required in new UK homes by 2022

LONDON, England: Beginning in 2022, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be required in all new homes and businesses in ...

Zoom falls 8% at opening as world reopens, demand lessens

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Zoom Video Communications fell 8 percent in premarket trading on November 24, despite reporting better ...

As U.S. markets shut for Thanksgiving, global bourses inch higher

LONDON, UK - With U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving, global bourses spent the day virtually twiddling thumbs.The FTSE 100 in ...

Uber Eats selling marijuana online; customers must pick up in-person

TORONTO, Ontario: Online food ordering firm Uber Eats has announced its alliance with Tokyo Smoke to enable the purchase of ...

GoDaddy says security breach exposed WordPress users' data

TEMPE, Arizona: The email addresses of up to 1.2 million WordPress customers were stolen on November 17, web hosting company ...

Movie Review

A Serious Man
Serious Man