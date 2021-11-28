Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
SINGAPORE: Three months after Cambodia rolled out COVID-19 vaccines, just 11 percent of its population had received at least one ...
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador: El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has announced plans to build a Bitcoin city at the base ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Some 95 percent of U.S. federal workers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or ...
OXFORD, England: The Rhodes Trust has announced the 2022 class of U.S. Rhodes scholars, which includes the largest number of ...
KABUL, Afghanistan: Under new rules imposed by the Taliban government, women have been banned from appearing on television dramas in ...
DHAKA, Bangladesh - On Tuesday, a Bangladeshi Vijay Dutt (40), known as 'Momin,' was apprehended for running a sex racket ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: To encourage a drop in sky-high gasoline prices, President Biden said the Department of Energy will release 50 ...
DUBLIN, Ireland: Google Ireland has reached agreement with Irish tax officials to pay over $245 million in unpaid corporation taxes ...
STOCKHOLM, Sweden: In a $6.2 billion agreement, Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson is purchasing U.S. cloud communications company Vonage, in ...
DUBAI, UAE: Israel and Jordan have signed what is being labeled a most significant cooperation agreement to construct a major ...
NEW YORK, New York - Stocks sank Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly falling more than 1,000 points, ...
SAN JOSE, California: Samsung Electronics will build a $17 billion semiconductor chip factory in Texas, in a bid to increase ...