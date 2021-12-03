Fri, 03 Dec 2021

Bomb threat: Malaysian Airliner makes emergency landing in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Following a bomb threat on board, a Malaysia Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Hazrat Shahjalal ...

Notre Dame rebuild plans called 'woke theme park' by critics

PARIS, France: The rebuilding of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has come under fire from critics, after the new plans ...

Lebanese take to streets as currency drops 90% in value

BEIRUT, Lebanon: Protesting Lebanese took to the streets, lighting tires on fire and blocking roads throughout Lebanon to express their ...

Stowaway survives in landing gear on Guatemala flight to Miami

MIAMI, Florida: A stowaway has been found alive in the landing gear of an American Airlines plane that flew from ...

New German government says workers should expect 25% pay increase

BERLIN, Germany: Almost 2 million workers in Germany, Europe's largest economy, are set for a major pay increase, as part ...

After riots, labor strife France weighs semi-autonomy for Guadeloupe

PARIS, France: The French government is offering increased autonomy for the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, after COVID-19-related riots and long-running ...

New electric car factory in Beijing targets 300,000 cars annually

BEIJING, China: Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi has signed a cooperation agreement to build an electric auto assembly plant in Beijing ...

Stocks in Asia choppy, uncertain

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stock markets were wary on Thursday after major falls on local markets and overseas over ...

Big jump in can costs could close many small craft beers: officials

BROOMFIELD, Colorado: One of the world's largest suppliers of aluminum cans, Ball Corp, is increasing the minimum number of cans ...

U.S. stock markets go into panic after first Omicron case is reported

NEW YORK, New York - A single case of Omicron, that being the first in the U.S., sent stocks into ...

After outage, no 911 calls, T-Mobile to pay $20 million fine

WASHINGTON D.C.: As part of a settlement with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), following a 12-hour outage in June 2020 ...

Indian government tells citizens not to purchase Starlink internet

NEW DELHI, India: The Starlink Internet Services of Elon Musk's SpaceX aerospace company has been told by the Indian government ...

