Fri, 03 Dec 2021

Fair in Statesville

Families reunited after 2 years at Malaysia-Singapore land border

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia As buses of vaccinated Malaysians working in Singapore were ferried across the Causeway Bridge that connects the ...

Soldiers burn houses and barns, kill livestock in south of Kalay

SAGAING, Myanmar - According to the local residents, soldiers have torched roughly 20 houses and two barns in communities in ...

Sixty years after astronaut Alan Shepard, daughter to travel to space

KENT, Washington: Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft will launch on 9th December, its third piloted flight, with a crew of ...

Bomb threat: Malaysian Airliner makes emergency landing in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Following a bomb threat on board, a Malaysia Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Hazrat Shahjalal ...

Notre Dame rebuild plans called 'woke theme park' by critics

PARIS, France: The rebuilding of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has come under fire from critics, after the new plans ...

Lebanese take to streets as currency drops 90% in value

BEIRUT, Lebanon: Protesting Lebanese took to the streets, lighting tires on fire and blocking roads throughout Lebanon to express their ...

Asian stocks make good gains, U.S. dollar drifts higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly higher on Friday as investors and traders took emerging news about ...

Seaya, Cathay Innovation to fund Latin American startups

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: The venture capital firms, Spain's Seaya Ventures and France's Cathay Innovation, have established a joint fund aimed ...

U.S. stocks back on the rise Nasdaq climbs 123 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks roared back to life Thursday shrugging off concerns about the new Covid variant ...

US Christmas trees jump in price due to drought, high gas prices

SANTA CLARITA, California: Amidst lower inventories this year, the price of farm-grown Christmas trees rose significantly.Brent Green, owner of a ...

New electric car factory in Beijing targets 300,000 cars annually

BEIJING, China: Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi has signed a cooperation agreement to build an electric auto assembly plant in Beijing ...

Stocks in Asia choppy, uncertain

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stock markets were wary on Thursday after major falls on local markets and overseas over ...

