Sun, 05 Dec 2021

International

Man discovers rare deep sea fish on San Diego beach

SAN DIEGO, California: Californian Jay Beiler was recently walking on San Diego's Black's Beach when he saw a disturbing-looking fish ...

US man sentenced to prison for buying luxury auto with Covid funds

HOUSTON, Texas: On Monday, a Texas man, Lee Price III, was sentenced to over nine years in prison after fraudulently ...

One-third sized Taj Mahal built by Indian as home for wife

NEW DELHI, India: An Indian man, Anand Prakash Chouksey, 52, has built a smaller replica of the famed 17th century ...

U.S. government writes off $2 billion in student loans

WASHINGTON D.C.: Earlier this month, the federal Education Department announced it is canceling another round of student loan payments, adding ...

Human Rights Watch: Taliban arrested, executed security forces

LONDON, England: The Taliban has executed dozens of members of the former government's security forces after the surrender of Afghanistan, ...

NATO chief: Countries should prepare for Russian incursion in Ukraine

RIGA, Latvia: Jens Stoltenberg, secretary-general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, has warned that the American-led military alliance should be ...

Business

To end chip shortage, build U.S. factories, says White House

DETROIT, Michigan: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visited Detroit to highlight the urgent need to manufacture semiconductor chips in the United ...

Brit Air halts Hong Kong flights as China forces crews to quarantine

LONDON, England: British Airways has suspended flights to Hong Kong, after its crew members were reported to have been forced ...

Wall Street finishes week lower on poor jobs report and Omicron fears

NEW YORK, New York - U.S, stocks had a volatile day on Friday before all the major indices finished in ...

Experts say Ireland economy still 'fragile,' retail sales remain flat

DUBLIN, Ireland: Industry officials have said that they do not expect large jumps in retail spending to be seen before ...

Nissan head warns that Omicron Covid variant could harm auto industry

YOKOHAMA, Japan: The Covid Omicron variant of COVID-19 could add pressure to a chronic shortage of microchips used in car ...

Asian stocks make good gains, U.S. dollar drifts higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly higher on Friday as investors and traders took emerging news about ...

Movie Review

