Tue, 07 Dec 2021

News RELEASES

International

Netflix staff convicted of insider trading, sentenced to prison

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A former Netflix software engineer and his friend will serve time in prison after being ...

$3,000 fine for Austrian surgeon who amputated wrong leg

VIENNA, Austria: A surgeon who amputated the wrong leg of an 82-year-old patient in May, later describing the mistake as ...

WWII bomb explodes during construction in Munich, 4 injured

MUNICH, Germany: German authorities announced this week that a World War II bomb exploded at a construction site next to ...

Western allies outline new sanctions on Belarus over migrants

LONDON, England: The United States, United Kingdom, European Union, and Canada have agreed to tackle the ongoing migrant crisis on ...

African white rhinos flown to Rwanda to evade poachers

AKAGERA NATIONAL PARK, Rwanda: Thirty white rhinos from South Africa were flown by conservationists to Akagera National Park in Rwanda, ...

Mexican gang crashes into prison, flees with nine inmates

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: A Mexican gang crashed vehicles into a Mexican jail this week, in a successful bid to free ...

Business

Grab app valued at $40 billion in debut on Nasdaq

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based Grab, the major ride sharing app used in South East Asia, has made its stock market debut on ...

After decades of delays, Shell Oil gives up on UK's Cambo oilfield

LONDON, England: Shell Oil announced this week that it has abandoned its plans to develop the Cambo oil field west ...

China Evergrande worries keep lid on Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia closed modestly lower Monday as markets appeared to be coming to grips with ...

US saw only 210,000 hired in November, falls short of expectations

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a reversal of the predictions of expected job growth issued by economists, U.S. employers hired only 210,000 ...

Dollar Tree raises prices to $1.25 in first price increase in 35 years

CHESAPEAKE, Virginia: Discount retail chain Dollar Tree said it will raise its prices from $1 to $1.25 for most of ...

GM cathode battery plant seeks to lower cost of electric car batteries

DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors has announced that it will construct a new cathode factory in North America for its electric ...

