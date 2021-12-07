Tue, 07 Dec 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
58
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Does Pentagon need three-quarters-of-a-trillion-dollars every year?

Despite a disagreement over some amendments in the Senate, the United States Congress is poised to pass a $778 billion ...

German restrictions grow for unvaccinated citizens

BERLIN, Germany: In a bid to halt the spread of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Germany, national and regional ...

Netflix staff convicted of insider trading, sentenced to prison

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A former Netflix software engineer and his friend will serve time in prison after being ...

$3,000 fine for Austrian surgeon who amputated wrong leg

VIENNA, Austria: A surgeon who amputated the wrong leg of an 82-year-old patient in May, later describing the mistake as ...

WWII bomb explodes during construction in Munich, 4 injured

MUNICH, Germany: German authorities announced this week that a World War II bomb exploded at a construction site next to ...

Western allies outline new sanctions on Belarus over migrants

LONDON, England: The United States, United Kingdom, European Union, and Canada have agreed to tackle the ongoing migrant crisis on ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks roar back as concerns over Covid variant diminish

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Monday as fears over the new Covid variant Omicron subsided."Reports of ...

Grab app valued at $40 billion in debut on Nasdaq

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based Grab, the major ride sharing app used in South East Asia, has made its stock market debut on ...

After decades of delays, Shell Oil gives up on UK's Cambo oilfield

LONDON, England: Shell Oil announced this week that it has abandoned its plans to develop the Cambo oil field west ...

China Evergrande worries keep lid on Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia closed modestly lower Monday as markets appeared to be coming to grips with ...

US saw only 210,000 hired in November, falls short of expectations

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a reversal of the predictions of expected job growth issued by economists, U.S. employers hired only 210,000 ...

Dollar Tree raises prices to $1.25 in first price increase in 35 years

CHESAPEAKE, Virginia: Discount retail chain Dollar Tree said it will raise its prices from $1 to $1.25 for most of ...

Movie Review

The Man Who Fell to Earth
Man Who Fell to Earth