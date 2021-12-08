Washington [US], December 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The upcoming virtual summit between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will not be "a fair match," former US President Donald Trump told the Newsmax channel.

On Tuesday, Putin and Biden will face each other virtually - six months after meeting in person in Geneva - as the two world leaders have much to say to each other and discuss a range of topics from the Ukraine crisis to cybersecurity.

"Now I see that Biden is going to be talking to Putin, and that's not a fair match ... That wouldn't have been a fair match in prime time. This is not a fair match for our country," Trump said in an interview on Monday evening when asked about Biden seeking to pressure Putin on his alleged military buildup on the Ukrainian border.

Trump criticized the Russia policy the US administration adopted under Biden.

"I hear how nice I was to Russia; I got along great with Putin, but I was tough with Putin, tougher than anybody ever... Tougher than anybody on China, tougher than anybody ever also ... And if you look at North Korea, I got along great with Kim Jong Un. I got along great with President Xi [Jinping] of China, and I got along well with Putin," he said.

The Putin-Biden call comes as tensions run high over Russia's alleged activities near the Ukraine border.

Moscow previously confirmed that they were expected to hold marathon talks with the US on Ukraine tensions and the growing NATO presence near Russian borders, as well as touch upon the implementation of Geneva summit results. The Kremlin has expressed concerns about NATO and Washington being adamant that they do not recognize any red lines. (ANI/Sputnik)