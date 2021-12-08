Wed, 08 Dec 2021

More Information
International

British hotels report holiday cancellations due to Covid Omicron

LONDON, England: Fears about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have led to cancellations at UK hotels, as Christmas plans are ...

Edward Shames, last of War II's 'Band of Brothers,' dies at age 99

NORFOLK, Virginia: The last surviving officer in the historic World War II US Army parachute infantry regiment known as Easy ...

Does Pentagon need three-quarters-of-a-trillion-dollars every year?

Despite a disagreement over some amendments in the Senate, the United States Congress is poised to pass a $778 billion ...

German restrictions grow for unvaccinated citizens

BERLIN, Germany: In a bid to halt the spread of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Germany, national and regional ...

Netflix staff convicted of insider trading, sentenced to prison

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A former Netflix software engineer and his friend will serve time in prison after being ...

$3,000 fine for Austrian surgeon who amputated wrong leg

VIENNA, Austria: A surgeon who amputated the wrong leg of an 82-year-old patient in May, later describing the mistake as ...

Business

Section
Berkshire's Charlie Munger says Costco will compete against Amazon

OMAHA, Nebraska: Expect retail giant Costco to develop a major internet presence and become an important competitor to Amazon, according ...

Selfridges department stores in UK sold in multi-billion pound deal

LONDON, England: A Thai conglomerate, the Central Group, is set to buy luxury UK department store group Selfridges for up ...

Move by Chinese central banks lifts stocks in Asia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks roared in Asia on Tuesday after China's central bank eased monetary conditions to stave off ...

UK farmer says thank foreign workers for Christmas turkeys

CHELMSFORD, England: There will be no shortage of turkeys for British consumers this Christmas season because of the foreign farm ...

New chairman of Disney Company is board member Susan Arnold

BURBANK, California: The Walt Disney Co. has announced that Susan Arnold will become the new board chairman, replacing long-time chairman ...

U.S. stocks roar back as concerns over Covid variant diminish

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Monday as fears over the new Covid variant Omicron subsided."Reports of ...

Movie Review

