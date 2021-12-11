Tokyo [Japan], December 10 (ANI): Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) has started to develop its capabilities to counter ever-increasing Chinese capabilities in North Pacific.

JSDF is heavily oriented around maritime defense and naval power to defend against invasions from the sea. However, improved sensors, propulsion systems, and communications allow land-based anti-ship missiles to threaten targets hundreds of miles away from a shoreline, according to the National Interest.

Further, these weapons go beyond the mandated coastal defense of JSDF and can threaten ships across the littoral waters in North Pacific and therefore can change the outlook of future naval conflicts either with China or North Korea.

Also, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) operates the Type 12 anti-ship cruise missile mounted on eight-wheel trucksEach Type 12 launcher carries six missiles weighing 1,500 pounds that cruise towards the general position of a targeted vessel.

However, despite the capabilities Type 12 has a limitation compared to China's latest anti-ship missiles and as its range is only one hundred and twenty-four miles (200 km) writes Sebastien Roblin for the National Interest.

Despite that, Type 12 Kai's capability leap would have major implications in a conflict with North Korea or China. Batteries on the major Japanese islands of Kyushu or Honshu, for example, could threaten ships departing from Shanghai or transiting via the Yellow Sea to the Pacific. They could also attack targets on land anywhere in North Korea., according to the National Interest.

Also, three Type 12 batteries could be used for Japan's plans to fortify the Ryukyu Island chain thereby constraining the mobility of the Chinese Navy in event of a conflict.

Ultimately, Japan's investment in Type 12 is a bid to maintain a dynamic of mutual vulnerability during a time when long-distance missiles could modify established relationships between air, sea, and land power (ANI)