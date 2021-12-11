Sat, 11 Dec 2021

Fog in Statesville

Wild time as first Minnesota snow causes 261 vehicle crashes

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: A snowstorm in Minnesota this week caused the reported crash of some 261 vehicles within an 18-hour period.The ...

China used cloud seeding to create clear skies for parade, study says

BEIJING, China: A day before the Chinese Communist Party's centenary celebration in Tiananmen Square on July 1, scientists from Tsinghua ...

Dentist in Italy faces charges after using fake arm for Covid jab

BIELLA, Italy: After attempting to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in a fake arm made of silicone, a dentist in the ...

300,000 Afghan refugees entered Iran in past three months

HERAT, Afghanistan: Since the Taliban takeover in mid-August, Afghans, driven by desperation, are streaming across the border into Iran in ...

$500,000 payout for man who accidentally buys lottery ticket twice

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina: Scotty Thomas of North Carolina accidentally won the "Lucky for Life" lottery twice on the same day, ...

Myanmar: Junta soldiers burn dissidents to ashes

SAGAING, Myanmar - On Tuesday, junta forces kidnapped and slaughtered eleven unarmed individuals, including teenagers, in a village in Sagaing ...

Wall Street shrugs off inflation data, Dow Jones jumps 216 points

NEW YORK, New York - A report that the U.S. consumer price index hit an annualized 6.8 percent, the highest ...

Tyson Foods Christmas bonus: $50 million for meat plant employees

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas: Tyson Foods will spend some $50 million on year-end bonuses for over 80,000 hourly workers at its meatpacking ...

Court orders hedge fund's Steinhardt to return antiquities to countrie

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The Manhattan district attorney has announced that billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt has agreed ...

Inflation data in Japan keeps Asian stock market buyers at bay

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Wholesale inflation data in Japan kept a lid on stock prices in Asia on Friday.Japan's wholesale ...

Volner, ranking Hungarian official, under investigation for bribery

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Hungarian chief of prosecution Peter Polt has put forth a request with the parliamentary speaker for waiving the ...

At 118 stories, Malaysia to boast 2nd tallest building in world

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: The 118-story skyscraper measuring over 2,227 feet high has risen above the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.Set to ...

