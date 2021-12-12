Sun, 12 Dec 2021

International

Section
42 year old Navy SEAL commander dies in training accident

WASHINGTON D.C.: The commander of the US Navy's SEAL Team 8 has died from injuries during what has been described ...

Besieged Assange looks set to face U.S. justice system

In a blow to journalism and free speech, the U.S. has won its appeal against the decision not to extradite ...

Wild time as first Minnesota snow causes 261 vehicle crashes

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: A snowstorm in Minnesota this week caused the reported crash of some 261 vehicles within an 18-hour period.The ...

China used cloud seeding to create clear skies for parade, study says

BEIJING, China: A day before the Chinese Communist Party's centenary celebration in Tiananmen Square on July 1, scientists from Tsinghua ...

Dentist in Italy faces charges after using fake arm for Covid jab

BIELLA, Italy: After attempting to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in a fake arm made of silicone, a dentist in the ...

300,000 Afghan refugees entered Iran in past three months

HERAT, Afghanistan: Since the Taliban takeover in mid-August, Afghans, driven by desperation, are streaming across the border into Iran in ...

Business

Section
Alaska Air using AI to shorten flight time, reduce fuel consumption

SEA TAC, Washington: Alaska Airlines has begun using an artificial intelligence (A.I.) program called Flyways to make journeys faster with ...

Reflecting role as finance hub, UAE changes work week to Monday-Friday

ABU DHABI, UAE: The United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is home to major financial institutions, said its work week will ...

Wall Street shrugs off inflation data, Dow Jones jumps 216 points

NEW YORK, New York - A report that the U.S. consumer price index hit an annualized 6.8 percent, the highest ...

Tyson Foods Christmas bonus: $50 million for meat plant employees

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas: Tyson Foods will spend some $50 million on year-end bonuses for over 80,000 hourly workers at its meatpacking ...

Court orders hedge fund's Steinhardt to return antiquities to countrie

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The Manhattan district attorney has announced that billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt has agreed ...

Inflation data in Japan keeps Asian stock market buyers at bay

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Wholesale inflation data in Japan kept a lid on stock prices in Asia on Friday.Japan's wholesale ...

Movie Review

Terminator: Dark Fate (4K UHD)