Fair in Statesville

International

Nigeria reports gunmen kill 16 in attack on mosque

LAGOS, Nigeria: Gunmen killed 16 villagers during an attack on a mosque in northern Nigeria, while kidnapping others. The attack ...

42 year old Navy SEAL commander dies in training accident

WASHINGTON D.C.: The commander of the US Navy's SEAL Team 8 has died from injuries during what has been described ...

Besieged Assange looks set to face U.S. justice system

In a blow to journalism and free speech, the U.S. has won its appeal against the decision not to extradite ...

Wild time as first Minnesota snow causes 261 vehicle crashes

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: A snowstorm in Minnesota this week caused the reported crash of some 261 vehicles within an 18-hour period.The ...

China used cloud seeding to create clear skies for parade, study says

BEIJING, China: A day before the Chinese Communist Party's centenary celebration in Tiananmen Square on July 1, scientists from Tsinghua ...

Dentist in Italy faces charges after using fake arm for Covid jab

BIELLA, Italy: After attempting to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in a fake arm made of silicone, a dentist in the ...

Business

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai faces prison term after conviction

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong court has found media tycoon Jimmy Lai guilty, along with two other prominent democracy activists, ...

Picasso, Cassatt works among art donated to Boston College museum

BOSTON, Massachusetts: Boston College has announced that works by Pablo Picasso, Mary Cassatt and Winslow Homer are among 30 art ...

Alaska Air using AI to shorten flight time, reduce fuel consumption

SEA TAC, Washington: Alaska Airlines has begun using an artificial intelligence (A.I.) program called Flyways to make journeys faster with ...

Reflecting role as finance hub, UAE changes work week to Monday-Friday

ABU DHABI, UAE: The United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is home to major financial institutions, said its work week will ...

Wall Street shrugs off inflation data, Dow Jones jumps 216 points

NEW YORK, New York - A report that the U.S. consumer price index hit an annualized 6.8 percent, the highest ...

Tyson Foods Christmas bonus: $50 million for meat plant employees

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas: Tyson Foods will spend some $50 million on year-end bonuses for over 80,000 hourly workers at its meatpacking ...

Movie Review

