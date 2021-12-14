Tue, 14 Dec 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
25
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Earthquake swarm of 40 quakes hits waters off Oregon

PORTLAND Oregon: A swarm of more than 40 earthquakes, ranging from a magnitude 3.5 to 5.8, has rattled the coast ...

Space Station welcomes Japanese tourist for 12-day excursion

BAIKONUR COSMODROME, Kazakhstan: Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has been launched on a Russian rocket to the International Space Station, to ...

States see shortage of plow drivers as winter snow begins falling

BOZEMAN, Montana: Increasingly large numbers of people driving through U.S. states may encounter difficulties in navigating snow-covered roadways, or be ...

After car falls into water, diver recovers body from Niagara Falls

NIAGRA, New York: A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew reached a partly submerged automobile in water above the massive Niagara ...

Groceries jump 3.4% in UK; public still stocking up for Christmas

LONDON, England: This holiday season, with the price of turkey, Brussels sprouts and Christmas pudding all rising, Christmas dinners in ...

New German Foreign Minister warns Russia not to invade Ukraine

PARIS, France: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has warned Russia that it would pay a "high political and economic price" ...

Business

Section
Southwest Air projects 4th quarter profits, expects same in 2022

DALLAS, Texas: Southwest Airlines said it expects to post a profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 and throughout 2022, ...

Asian stocks gain, key Japanese index rises more than 200 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia got the week off to a good start Monday with gains across the ...

Sierra Space, Blue Origin developing space station for 2027

WASHINGTON D.C: NASA has approved plans by Sierra Space, based in Louisville, and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, for construction of ...

UK nightclub industry calls mandatory COVID-19 passports 'devastating'

LONDON, England: According to nightclub industry insiders, new UK rules requiring customers to present a COVID-19 pass or a negative ...

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai faces prison term after conviction

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong court has found media tycoon Jimmy Lai guilty, along with two other prominent democracy activists, ...

Picasso, Cassatt works among art donated to Boston College museum

BOSTON, Massachusetts: Boston College has announced that works by Pablo Picasso, Mary Cassatt and Winslow Homer are among 30 art ...

Movie Review

Pet Sematary (1989)