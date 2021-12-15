Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
MANAGUA, Nicaragua: One million Chinese vaccines were delivered to Nicaragua following the country's severing relations with Taiwan.In Nicaragua, the national ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to a November survey involving compensation of workers, conducted by the Conference Board, a ...
BEIJING, China: Highlighting the harassment faced by women in the workplace in China, Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba has fired a ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In a case of real life imitating reel life, lasers in space might well speed communications between Earth ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Reading glasses are now available in liquid form, as a new eye drop, developed by Vuity and approved ...
RUTLAND COUNTY, England: A chance discovery of a villa with a distinctive mosaic from primeval Roman times portraying glimpses of ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were generally lower on Wednesday, although Japanese markets made modest gains.The Nikkei 225 ...
The paradox of combating climate change is that the extent of the emergency extends far beyond the actions taken by ...
YANGON, Myanmar - Myanmar's shadow government said that Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, would be used as an official currency, ...
NEW YORK, New York - A rocketing Producer Price Index and continuing concerns about the Om icroin variant kept buyers ...
HELSINKI: In an $11.3 billion agreement, representing Finland's largest-ever purchase, the government said it has agreed to purchase 64 US ...
DETROIT, Michigan: Ford Motor Company will increase its production of the Mustang Mach-E, its first mainstream electric vehicle, in 2022, ...