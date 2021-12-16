China manipulates public perception through films and propagandaBeijing [China], December 15 (ANI): China is using films, documentaries and propaganda to distort historical facts and manage public perception.

In the above context, it is important to underline that since the revolution of 1949, China's film industry has been a fundamental extension of the state. The position of the film industry vis-a-vis the state can be surmised by a famous Chinese proverb 'anaconda in the chandelier' which means the giant snake does not move, but everyone in its shadow fears provoking it, according to Policy Research Group (PRG)'s Strategic Insight.

Propaganda is the most effective when people are swayed but believe they arrived there on their own, said the PRG article.

Earlier, China's mischief is evident in movies like Ace Troops (on China's war against Vietnam), and the Battle of Lake Changjin (on changing Public Perception on China's role in North Korea war).

Since the end of the Cold War, China's State Administration of Radio, Film, and Television, and the China Film Group started managing all the components of the movie industry from production, importation, to distribution and exhibition, while they levied heavy taxation on the foreign audio-visual products.

Later, Chinese regulators prohibited foreigners from investing in film distribution companies and theatre chains.

While China aspires to be a Global Power, it still has a long way to in order to play an influential role in the international battle of cultural symbols and to shape the distribution of norms and resources within the global governance of cultural setup and underpinnings, according to PRG's Strategic Insight.

Earlier, China in recent years has been pursuing its national interests through the manipulative exercise of soft power which has opened another area of its periodical confrontation with other countries. (ANI)