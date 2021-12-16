Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
SAGAING, Myanmar - According to various sources, the Myanmar army fired artillery shells and then attacked Ke Bar village in ...
NOUMA, New Caledonia: In a referendum boycotted by pro-independence movements and closely monitored around the South Pacific, voters on the ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: As increased instability and climate change drive more people from their homes, the White House has voiced concern ...
LIVERPOOL, England: The Group of Seven economic powers (G7) has told Russia to "de-escalate" its military buildup near the Ukrainian ...
MANAGUA, Nicaragua: One million Chinese vaccines were delivered to Nicaragua following the country's severing relations with Taiwan.In Nicaragua, the national ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to a November survey involving compensation of workers, conducted by the Conference Board, a ...
NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. Federal Reserve managed to lift American stock markets on Wednesday, and they did ...
LOS ANGELES, California: A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block a new farm ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In November, U.S. consumer prices rose at their fastest rate in nearly four decades, highlighting the inflationary pressures ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were generally lower on Wednesday, although Japanese markets made modest gains.The Nikkei 225 ...
The paradox of combating climate change is that the extent of the emergency extends far beyond the actions taken by ...
YANGON, Myanmar - Myanmar's shadow government said that Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, would be used as an official currency, ...