Thu, 16 Dec 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
40
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Ke Bar: Myanmar Junta troops destroy school, kidnap two men

SAGAING, Myanmar - According to various sources, the Myanmar army fired artillery shells and then attacked Ke Bar village in ...

New Caledonia voters reject split from France

NOUMA, New Caledonia: In a referendum boycotted by pro-independence movements and closely monitored around the South Pacific, voters on the ...

White House: authoritarians use migrants as weapons, cause chaos

WASHINGTON D.C.: As increased instability and climate change drive more people from their homes, the White House has voiced concern ...

G7 warns of serious economic steps if Russia invades Ukraine

LIVERPOOL, England: The Group of Seven economic powers (G7) has told Russia to "de-escalate" its military buildup near the Ukrainian ...

Following break with Taiwan, Nicaragua welcomes Chinese vaccines

MANAGUA, Nicaragua: One million Chinese vaccines were delivered to Nicaragua following the country's severing relations with Taiwan.In Nicaragua, the national ...

Conference Board report says US wages to continue rising

NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to a November survey involving compensation of workers, conducted by the Conference Board, a ...

Business

Section
Fed comes to rescue of American stock markets, Nasdaq jumps 328 points

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. Federal Reserve managed to lift American stock markets on Wednesday, and they did ...

Businesses warn of shortages in California due to animal welfare law

LOS ANGELES, California: A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block a new farm ...

Fuel, food price increases causing record rise in US inflation

WASHINGTON D.C.: In November, U.S. consumer prices rose at their fastest rate in nearly four decades, highlighting the inflationary pressures ...

Japanese shares in demand despite regional push lower

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were generally lower on Wednesday, although Japanese markets made modest gains.The Nikkei 225 ...

Interest growing in making Internet more eco-friendly

The paradox of combating climate change is that the extent of the emergency extends far beyond the actions taken by ...

NUG issued bonds to expats to raise funds

YANGON, Myanmar - Myanmar's shadow government said that Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, would be used as an official currency, ...

Movie Review

It