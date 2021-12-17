Fri, 17 Dec 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
44
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
18 year-old held in bombing of Orthodox Christian school in Russia

SERPUKHOV, Russia: Russian authorities said a homemade bomb exploded in a school next to an Orthodox Christian convent, injuring 12 ...

Report warns that Germany faces recession

LONDON, England: London Supply chain constraints and soaring coronavirus cases could plunge Germany into a recession this winter. Research published ...

Ke Bar: Myanmar Junta troops destroy school, kidnap two men

SAGAING, Myanmar - According to various sources, the Myanmar army fired artillery shells and then attacked Ke Bar village in ...

New Caledonia voters reject split from France

NOUMA, New Caledonia: In a referendum boycotted by pro-independence movements and closely monitored around the South Pacific, voters on the ...

White House: authoritarians use migrants as weapons, cause chaos

WASHINGTON D.C.: As increased instability and climate change drive more people from their homes, the White House has voiced concern ...

G7 warns of serious economic steps if Russia invades Ukraine

LIVERPOOL, England: The Group of Seven economic powers (G7) has told Russia to "de-escalate" its military buildup near the Ukrainian ...

Business

Section
S&P downgrades Turkey, lira hits all time low

ANKARA, Turkey: The value of the Turkish lira dropped to an all-time low after the S&P credit rating agency downgraded ...

Stocks in Asia move higher, Tokyo's key index adds more than 2 percent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks on Asian markets were broadly higher on Thursday. The Australian stock market was the exception. ...

Heathrow chief says travelers should isolate at home during Christmas

LONDON, England: John Holland-Kaye, head of Heathrow Airport, added his voice to those in the travel industry, by calling for ...

With $3.5 billion in sales, Spam sets record for 7th year

AUSTIN, Minnesota: Despite challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of Spam, the luncheon meat brand, have hit a record ...

Fed comes to rescue of American stock markets, Nasdaq jumps 328 points

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. Federal Reserve managed to lift American stock markets on Wednesday, and they did ...

Businesses warn of shortages in California due to animal welfare law

LOS ANGELES, California: A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block a new farm ...

Movie Review

It