Fri, 17 Dec 2021

News RELEASES

International

US reports over 1 million migrants detained at Mexico border

WASHINGTON D.C.: Authorities in the United States have confirmed that 1.7 million migrants on the American-Mexican border were detained during ...

Biden's approval ratings fall due to inflation, covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a newly released ABC News poll, U.S. President Joe Biden received heavy criticism from the U.S. public ...

18 year-old held in bombing of Orthodox Christian school in Russia

SERPUKHOV, Russia: Russian authorities said a homemade bomb exploded in a school next to an Orthodox Christian convent, injuring 12 ...

Report warns that Germany faces recession

LONDON, England: London Supply chain constraints and soaring coronavirus cases could plunge Germany into a recession this winter. Research published ...

Ke Bar: Myanmar Junta troops destroy school, kidnap two men

SAGAING, Myanmar - According to various sources, the Myanmar army fired artillery shells and then attacked Ke Bar village in ...

New Caledonia voters reject split from France

NOUMA, New Caledonia: In a referendum boycotted by pro-independence movements and closely monitored around the South Pacific, voters on the ...

Business

Nasdaq Composite loses nearly 2.50% as tech stocks get hit

NEW YORK, New York - Growth stocks were penalized in a sell-off Thursday, particularly in the technology sector. "You're seeing ...

US begins $1 trillion program to build electric charging stations

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has launched a federal initiative to build 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) across ...

S&P downgrades Turkey, lira hits all time low

ANKARA, Turkey: The value of the Turkish lira dropped to an all-time low after the S&P credit rating agency downgraded ...

Stocks in Asia move higher, Tokyo's key index adds more than 2 percent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks on Asian markets were broadly higher on Thursday. The Australian stock market was the exception. ...

Heathrow chief says travelers should isolate at home during Christmas

LONDON, England: John Holland-Kaye, head of Heathrow Airport, added his voice to those in the travel industry, by calling for ...

With $3.5 billion in sales, Spam sets record for 7th year

AUSTIN, Minnesota: Despite challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of Spam, the luncheon meat brand, have hit a record ...

