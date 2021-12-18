Sat, 18 Dec 2021

International

Leopards kill 11 kids in four years in Tanahun, Nepal

TANAHUN, Nepal - In the last four years, eleven children have died, and several more have been injured in leopard ...

Ex-Danish minister found guilty of separating asylum couples

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Denmark's former immigration minister, Inger Stjberg, has been sentenced to 60 days in prison after a special court ...

Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovsky sent to jail for 18 years

MINSK, Belarus: Belarusian opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky, who participated in mass protests against disputed leader Alexander Lukashenko, has been jailed ...

Myanmar junta soldiers beat journalists before arrest

SAGAING, Myanmar - The military detained a reporter for the Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB) in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region, ...

US reports over 1 million migrants detained at Mexico border

WASHINGTON D.C.: Authorities in the United States have confirmed that 1.7 million migrants on the American-Mexican border were detained during ...

Biden's approval ratings fall due to inflation, covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a newly released ABC News poll, U.S. President Joe Biden received heavy criticism from the U.S. public ...

Business

U.S. industrial stocks plummet, U.S. dollar rebounds sharply

NEW YORK, New York - Industrial stocks in the U.S. took center-stage with major falls on Friday, a day after ...

Consumers fear California will cut home solar payments

SACRAMENTO, California: California regulators have proposed major changes to the state's booming residential solar industry, including reducing discounts for homeowners ...

Producer price index details rising US inflation

WASHINGTON D.C.: A key inflation gauge, the producer price index, highlighted how U.S. prices continued to climb in November, caused ...

Japan leads Asian stock markets lower, U.S. dollar mixed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia generally fell on Friday in line with U.S. markets.The Nikkei 225 in Japan ...

In battle for Indian market, Netflix cuts prices

NEW DELHI, India: For the first time since introducing its video services in India five years ago, Netflix has cut ...

Ulster Bank apologizes to consumers for fraudulent transactions

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ulster Bank has reported that fraudulent activity on certain of its customers' debit cards has escalated in ...

