Tue, 21 Dec 2021

At 10th anniversary of dead leader, no laughing ordered in N. Korea

PYONGYANG, North Korea: North Koreans have been ordered by the government to abstain from laughter or drinking alcohol for an ...

Kentucky woman finds wedding pictures across the state after tornado

MAYFIELD, Kentucky: A Kentucky woman has been reunited with her wedding pictures, which were found 140 miles from her home ...

Russia calls for end of NATO expansion to end Ukraine border tensions

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia has asked the west for security commitments, in exchange for pulling its troops back from the border ...

For 2nd Christmas, French ski resorts face loss of UK reservations

CHAMONIX, France: Reservations for a fully-booked Christmas season at French ski resorts have been canceled, as British travelers have been ...

United States Navy destroys drone ship in test of laser weapon

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Navy has successfully test fired a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in the Gulf ...

Germany expels diplomats after court rules Russia involved in murder

BERLIN, Germany - Germany has expelled two Russian diplomats following a court ruling that Moscow had ordered the 2019 murder ...

U.S. stocks tumble, Dow Jones loses 433 points

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street retreated on Monday as President Joe Biden's stimulus bill ran into new hurdles, ...

New home market to remain strong in 2022 with backlog of home orders

LOS ANGELES, California: U.S. investors remain confident in the home building sector, as they see continuing strong demand, low mortgage ...

Starbucks staff to join union for first time, other votes coming

BUFFALO, New York: The U.S. National Labor Relations Board has certified last week's decision to form the first union at ...

Japan's Nikkei 225 dives 608 points, U.S. dollar in demand

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia recorded solid falls on Monday with futures trading suggesting sharp falls on Wall ...

Countries to see big jump in coal to generate electricity in 2022

WASHINGTON D.C.: Coal production is projected to set new records in 2022, with demand remaining high for the next few ...

Paris company suspends use of Tesla taxis following fatal crash

PARIS, France: fter a fatal accident over the weekend that killed one person and injured 20, G7, Paris' largest taxi ...

Won't You Be My Neighbor?