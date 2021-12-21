Tue, 21 Dec 2021

International

As Omicron spreads, France ends entry of travelers from Britain

PARIS, France: As the government in Paris is attempting to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, France ...

169 confirmed dead in Philippines typhoon

MANILA, Philippines: Last week, Typhoon Rai lashed the southeastern Philippines, and authorities now say 169 are known to have died.The ...

At 10th anniversary of dead leader, no laughing ordered in N. Korea

PYONGYANG, North Korea: North Koreans have been ordered by the government to abstain from laughter or drinking alcohol for an ...

Kentucky woman finds wedding pictures across the state after tornado

MAYFIELD, Kentucky: A Kentucky woman has been reunited with her wedding pictures, which were found 140 miles from her home ...

Russia calls for end of NATO expansion to end Ukraine border tensions

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia has asked the west for security commitments, in exchange for pulling its troops back from the border ...

For 2nd Christmas, French ski resorts face loss of UK reservations

CHAMONIX, France: Reservations for a fully-booked Christmas season at French ski resorts have been canceled, as British travelers have been ...

Business


Asian stocks strengthen, Nikkei 225 advances 580 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Fears about the fast-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19 took a back seat on Asian markets on ...

Closing French nuclear plants adds pressure to European power supply

PARIS, France: Along with an ongoing natural gas shortage, Europe is also facing reduced nuclear power output in France, worsening ...

$105M payment by McDonald's ex-CEO in sexual harassment case

CHICAGO, Illinois: In a historic settlement, Steve Easterbrook, former chief executive of McDonald's, returned $105 million in cash and stock ...

U.S. stocks tumble, Dow Jones loses 433 points

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street retreated on Monday as President Joe Biden's stimulus bill ran into new hurdles, ...

New home market to remain strong in 2022 with backlog of home orders

LOS ANGELES, California: U.S. investors remain confident in the home building sector, as they see continuing strong demand, low mortgage ...

Starbucks staff to join union for first time, other votes coming

BUFFALO, New York: The U.S. National Labor Relations Board has certified last week's decision to form the first union at ...

Movie Review

