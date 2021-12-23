Thu, 23 Dec 2021

News RELEASES

International

US expert warns of spread of Omicron after Christmas celebrations

WASHINGTON D.C.: Dr Anthony Fauci has warned that Christmas travel in the U.S. would increase the spread of the Omicron ...

Agreement will send prisoners from Denmark to Kosovo prison

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Kosovo and Denmark are have completed negotiating a rental agreement for 300 prison cells, to enable the Scandinavian ...

Study warns that some vaccines less effective against Omicron

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to a new study, vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson, China's Sinopharm and Russia's Sputnik V are ...

South Africa optimistic as Omicron case numbers pass peak

CAPETOWN, South Africa: Covid cases appear to have peaked in the South African province where the Omicron variant was first ...

Babies placed in bath tub survive as tornado hurls them from house

HOPKINS COUNTY, Kentucky: Two infants were found alive in a bath tub that was ripped from their home by a ...

Only 4 to 6 to gather at Christmas in Holland due to Omicron

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands: Amidst concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Holland has begun a strict Christmas lockdown, with non-essential shops, ...

Business

U.S. stocks continue Santa rally, Nasdaq gains 182 points

NEW YORK - New York - U.S. stocks continued their recent Santa rally on Wednesday with all the major indices ...

Covid-19 pandemic pushes transportation costs to new highs

KATHMANDU, Nepal - The Covid-19 outbreak has caused enormous supply chain disruptions worldwide, driving up transportation prices to new highs.International ...

Holiday crowds at US airports at pre-Covid levels

WASHINGTON D.C.: Despite soaring COVID-19 case numbers, the U.S. holiday travel rush is underway, even as New York State reported ...

Japan's Nikkei 225 gains 45 points on lacklustre day in Asia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia made modest gains on Wednesday, although China's Shanghai Composite was flat.In Japan, the ...

FedEx takes $470 million loss due to labor shortages

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: In its most recent quarter, FedEx took a $470 million loss due to serious labor shortages.According to CFO ...

After Disney leaves, YouTube TV reduces monthly fee

SAN BRUNO, California: YouTube TV has failed to reach a licensing agreement with Disney, and will not be able to ...

Movie Review

