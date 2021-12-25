Sat, 25 Dec 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
53
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
EU takes action against Poland over supremacy of EU

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union has launched legal proceedings against Poland, raising questions about the 27-nation bloc's legal order.In October, ...

Number of Covid cases in Canada fast approaching two million

OTTAWA, Canada - December 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Canada reported 11,304 new COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon, raising the cumulative total to 1,957,058 ...

Mexican fisherman impoverished as Tequila byproduct poisons waters

AYOTLAN, Mexico: Jess Sols, a 44-year-old fisherman, along with others, watched the fish they had helped raise and relied on ...

French children lining up for Covid vaccinations

PARIS, France: Children ages 5 to 11 years are being vaccinated throughout France, even as the country is in the ...

As EU withholds millions, Hungary continues battle against immigration

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that the Hungarian government will defy a European Union (EU) ruling and ...

Covid treatment pills, approved in UK, expected to be approved in US

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to approve, within days, Pfizer's and Merck's groundbreaking pills ...

Business

Section
Tesla driver turns on games while driving, forcing investigation

WASHINGTON D.C.: An investigation has begun by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) following a report that Tesla ...

China Mobile, world's largest operator, to be listed in Shanghai

BEIJING, China: The world's largest mobile network operator, China Mobile, seeks to raise $8.8 billion when its shares become listed ...

For first time, union to represent fast-food workers in US

VANCOUVER, Washington: After voting to ratify a labor contract, workers at five Burgerville restaurants became the first fast-food employees in ...

Qatar Airways grounds A350, launches lawsuit against Airbus

DOHA, Qatar: Qatar Airways will begin legal proceedings against Airbus at the High Court in London for failing to correct ...

Mixed end to week for Asian stocks, Nikkei 225 drops 16 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday as traders prepared to down tools for the Christmas ...

European gas prices jump 70% as Russia cuts gas shipments

MOSCOW, Russia: Gazprom, Russia's state-controlled gas company, has reduced gas shipments to Europe, sending prices surging as the region faces ...

Movie Review

Raiders of the Lost Ark (4K UHD)