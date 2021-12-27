Mon, 27 Dec 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
50
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Israeli Cabinet reveals massive plan to develop settlements in Syria

GOLAN HEIGHTS - Israel has announced a massive expansion of settlements in the Golan Heights in southwestern Syria.In plans announced ...

Child's fingers found among burnt bodies in Karenni State, Myanmar

KARENNI STATE, Myanmar - According to villagers and an anti-junta armed resistance group stationed in the area, the remains of ...

Save the Children staff missing after Myanmar slaughter on Friday

KAYAH State, Myanmar - After Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers on Saturday, two members of the international humanitarian organization ...

Tiananmen Square statue taken down in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - A sculpture at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) honoring the scores of pro-democracy demonstrators killed in ...

Jhalakathi launch inferno: 41 confirmed dead, many still missing

JHALAKATHI, Bangladesh At least 41 people were killed in a horrific fire at a Barguna-bound launch on the Sugandha River ...

Census says taxes, crime driving exit from California, Illinois, NY

WASHINGTON D.C.: Red states, such as Texas and Florida, are increasing in population, while blue states are shrinking during the ...

Business

Section
Asian stock markets falter as Omicron disrupts travel plans

TOKYO, Japan - Holiday thin trading saw bourses in Asia lose ground on Monday.Stock exchanges in Australia and Hong Kong ...

Bus-rail combo vehicle begins ferrying passengers in Japan

KAIYO, Japan: A vehicle that is both a city bus and a train made its debut in Japan this week. ...

New stats show UK economic growth slowed down before Omicron struck

LONDON, England: The UK economy slowed in July and September, according to newly released figures. During the third quarter before ...

Musk to pay $11 billion in taxes this year, most ever paid in America

AUSTIN, Texas: Elon Musk, the world's richest person, has said that he will pay $11 billion in taxes this year, ...

US economy grew 2.3 percent in Q3

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Commerce Department has reported that during the third quarter of 2021 the U.S. economy grew by 2.3 ...

Tesla driver turns on games while driving, forcing investigation

WASHINGTON D.C.: An investigation has begun by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) following a report that Tesla ...

Movie Review

The Flood
Flood