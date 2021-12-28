Tue, 28 Dec 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
52
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
After wolves escape, French zoo closes

MONTREDON-LABESSONNIE, France: A French zoo was shut down and four wolves were shot dead after a pack of nine wolves ...

Israeli Cabinet reveals massive plan to develop settlements in Syria

GOLAN HEIGHTS - Israel has announced a massive expansion of settlements in the Golan Heights in southwestern Syria.In plans announced ...

Child's fingers found among burnt bodies in Karenni State, Myanmar

KARENNI STATE, Myanmar - According to villagers and an anti-junta armed resistance group stationed in the area, the remains of ...

Save the Children staff missing after Myanmar slaughter on Friday

KAYAH State, Myanmar - After Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers on Saturday, two members of the international humanitarian organization ...

Tiananmen Square statue taken down in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - A sculpture at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) honoring the scores of pro-democracy demonstrators killed in ...

Jhalakathi launch inferno: 41 confirmed dead, many still missing

JHALAKATHI, Bangladesh At least 41 people were killed in a horrific fire at a Barguna-bound launch on the Sugandha River ...

Business

Section
Asian stock markets falter as Omicron disrupts travel plans

TOKYO, Japan - Holiday thin trading saw bourses in Asia lose ground on Monday.Stock exchanges in Australia and Hong Kong ...

Bus-rail combo vehicle begins ferrying passengers in Japan

KAIYO, Japan: A vehicle that is both a city bus and a train made its debut in Japan this week. ...

New stats show UK economic growth slowed down before Omicron struck

LONDON, England: The UK economy slowed in July and September, according to newly released figures. During the third quarter before ...

Musk to pay $11 billion in taxes this year, most ever paid in America

AUSTIN, Texas: Elon Musk, the world's richest person, has said that he will pay $11 billion in taxes this year, ...

US economy grew 2.3 percent in Q3

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Commerce Department has reported that during the third quarter of 2021 the U.S. economy grew by 2.3 ...

Tesla driver turns on games while driving, forcing investigation

WASHINGTON D.C.: An investigation has begun by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) following a report that Tesla ...

Movie Review

Two Evil Eyes (Due occhi diabolici)