Tue, 28 Dec 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
50
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Thailand under pressure to provide cross border assistance

LAY KAY KAW, Myanmar - Myanmar's military launched air attacks and employed heavy artillery against a rebel-held territory near the ...

S. Korea pardons former President Park after corruption conviction

SEOUL, South Korea: Former President Park Guen-hye will be granted a special pardon by the South Korean government, after serving ...

Two men receive long prison terms for 10m pound Covid assistance fraud

LONDON, England: A British court has sentenced two men to long jail terms for operating a £70m money laundering scheme, ...

After wolves escape, French zoo closes

MONTREDON-LABESSONNIE, France: A French zoo was shut down and four wolves were shot dead after a pack of nine wolves ...

Israeli Cabinet reveals massive plan to develop settlements in Syria

GOLAN HEIGHTS - Israel has announced a massive expansion of settlements in the Golan Heights in southwestern Syria.In plans announced ...

Child's fingers found among burnt bodies in Karenni State, Myanmar

KARENNI STATE, Myanmar - According to villagers and an anti-junta armed resistance group stationed in the area, the remains of ...

Business

Section
Asian stock markets move higher, Japan leads way

TOKYO, Japan - Stocks in Asia made solid advances on Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street.Sentiment was boosted by ...

UK auto production drops 28%, lowest level since 1984

LONDON, England: The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has reported that UK automobile manufacturing is at its lowest ...

U.S. stocks gain, Nasdaq climbs 218 points

NEW YORK, New York Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks advanced on Monday, lifted by overall strength in the energy ...

Covid, staffing forces cancellations of 2,000 flights on Christmas Eve

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As hundreds of staff and crew reported sick amid the spreading Omicron variant, U.S. airlines ...

US to lift Omicron travel ban on southern African passengers

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House has announced that it will end a ban on entry into the U.S. by citizens ...

Asian stock markets falter as Omicron disrupts travel plans

TOKYO, Japan - Holiday thin trading saw bourses in Asia lose ground on Monday.Stock exchanges in Australia and Hong Kong ...

Movie Review

Two Evil Eyes (Due occhi diabolici)