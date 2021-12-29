Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
QUITO, Ecuador - Ecuador has announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be mandatory for its residents and citizens.In a statement, the ...
LAY KAY KAW, Myanmar - Myanmar's military launched air attacks and employed heavy artillery against a rebel-held territory near the ...
SEOUL, South Korea: Former President Park Guen-hye will be granted a special pardon by the South Korean government, after serving ...
LONDON, England: A British court has sentenced two men to long jail terms for operating a £70m money laundering scheme, ...
MONTREDON-LABESSONNIE, France: A French zoo was shut down and four wolves were shot dead after a pack of nine wolves ...
GOLAN HEIGHTS - Israel has announced a massive expansion of settlements in the Golan Heights in southwestern Syria.In plans announced ...
Moscow, Russia: A court in Moscow has fined Google nearly $100 million, along with Facebook's parent company Meta $27 million, ...
TOKYO, Japan - Stocks in Asia made solid advances on Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street.Sentiment was boosted by ...
LONDON, England: The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has reported that UK automobile manufacturing is at its lowest ...
NEW YORK, New York Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks advanced on Monday, lifted by overall strength in the energy ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: As hundreds of staff and crew reported sick amid the spreading Omicron variant, U.S. airlines ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House has announced that it will end a ban on entry into the U.S. by citizens ...