220 year old Pennsylvania church closes after Christmas

BELLEFONTE, Pennsylvania:- The First Presbyterian Church of Bellefonte, with a 220-year history, held its final service on Christmas Eve. The ...

Omicron info from Denmark points to fewer hospitalizations or deaths

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Early data collected in Denmark on COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are causing optimism, suggesting that highly vaccinated countries ...

Canada sets new record with 401,000 immigrants in 2021

OTTAWA, Canada: Canada welcomed 401,000 permanent residents in 2021, which was the highest number of immigrants in the country's 154-year ...

Queen in residence as armed intruder arrested at Windsor Castle

LONDON, England: On Christmas Day, a 19-year-old man armed with a cross-bow was arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle ...

COVID-19 vaccinations become mandatory for all Ecuadorians

QUITO, Ecuador - Ecuador has announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be mandatory for its residents and citizens.In a statement, the ...

Thailand under pressure to provide cross border assistance

LAY KAY KAW, Myanmar - Myanmar's military launched air attacks and employed heavy artillery against a rebel-held territory near the ...

Business

Section
Major cities worldwide cancel New Year's Eve celebrations

LONDON, England: Plans by major cities throughout the world to host large New Year's Eve celebrations have been dashed by ...

Retailers please as US holiday sales jumped 8.5 percent

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Despite higher prices, product shortages and the spread of the Omicron variant during the final ...

Asian stocks head lower Wednesday, Australian market the exception

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were sold off on Wednesday, although Australian investors and traders bid their bourse ...

Bill prohibits import of Chinese products made by forced labor

WASHINGTON D.C.: American President Joe Biden has signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) into law, banning imports of ...

2021 to see 600,000 recreational vehicles manufactured in US

ELKHART COUNTY, Indiana: A U.S. recreational vehicle (RV) sales boom has resulted in the highest-ever annual manufacturing output for the ...

U.S. stocks mixed, Dow Jones ekes out 96 points gain

NEW YORK, New York - A four-day rally on Wall Street faltered on Tuesday with only the Dow Jones industrial ...

