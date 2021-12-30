Thu, 30 Dec 2021

International

Great white shark suspected of killing California surfer

MORRO BAY STATE PARK, California: Authorities have announced that a surfer was killed last week by a great white shark ...

With Omicron spreading, France reports over 100,000 daily Covid cases

PARIS, France: France has recorded more than 100,000 daily COVID-19 infections for the first time during the pandemic, due to ...

220 year old Pennsylvania church closes after Christmas

BELLEFONTE, Pennsylvania:- The First Presbyterian Church of Bellefonte, with a 220-year history, held its final service on Christmas Eve. The ...

Omicron info from Denmark points to fewer hospitalizations or deaths

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Early data collected in Denmark on COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are causing optimism, suggesting that highly vaccinated countries ...

Canada sets new record with 401,000 immigrants in 2021

OTTAWA, Canada: Canada welcomed 401,000 permanent residents in 2021, which was the highest number of immigrants in the country's 154-year ...

Queen in residence as armed intruder arrested at Windsor Castle

LONDON, England: On Christmas Day, a 19-year-old man armed with a cross-bow was arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle ...

Business

Covid impacts Irish travel as overseas arrivals and departures fall

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland's Central Statistics Office (CSO) has reported that overseas travel, both to and from Ireland, decreased significantly in ...

Russian website that tracks political arrests taken offline by court

MOSCOW, Russia: OVD-Info, a Russian organization that tracks political arrests and provides legal aid to detainees, said the Russian government ...

Dow Jones jumps ninety points, Nasdaq dips 16

NEW YORK, New York - U.S.stocks were struggling to hold above water Wednesday. The situation was mirrored on global markets. ...

Major cities worldwide cancel New Year's Eve celebrations

LONDON, England: Plans by major cities throughout the world to host large New Year's Eve celebrations have been dashed by ...

Retailers please as US holiday sales jumped 8.5 percent

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Despite higher prices, product shortages and the spread of the Omicron variant during the final ...

Asian stocks head lower Wednesday, Australian market the exception

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were sold off on Wednesday, although Australian investors and traders bid their bourse ...

Movie Review

King Richard