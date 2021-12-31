Fri, 31 Dec 2021

News RELEASES

After 90 days, volcanic eruptions in Canary Islands comes to end

LA PALMA, Spain: After a three-month period of volcanic eruptions, destruction and evacuations, the Cumbre Vieja eruptions on La Palma, ...

Great white shark suspected of killing California surfer

MORRO BAY STATE PARK, California: Authorities have announced that a surfer was killed last week by a great white shark ...

With Omicron spreading, France reports over 100,000 daily Covid cases

PARIS, France: France has recorded more than 100,000 daily COVID-19 infections for the first time during the pandemic, due to ...

220 year old Pennsylvania church closes after Christmas

BELLEFONTE, Pennsylvania:- The First Presbyterian Church of Bellefonte, with a 220-year history, held its final service on Christmas Eve. The ...

Omicron info from Denmark points to fewer hospitalizations or deaths

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Early data collected in Denmark on COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are causing optimism, suggesting that highly vaccinated countries ...

Canada sets new record with 401,000 immigrants in 2021

OTTAWA, Canada: Canada welcomed 401,000 permanent residents in 2021, which was the highest number of immigrants in the country's 154-year ...

November profits fall for Chinese industry, shortages blamed

BEIJING, China: China's statistics bureau, the NBS, has reported that industrial profits in China has grown at a much slower ...

Asian stocks record modest gains, Japanese markets however weaken

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia failed to break new ground on Thursday but mostly managed minor gains.In Japan, ...

Covid impacts Irish travel as overseas arrivals and departures fall

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland's Central Statistics Office (CSO) has reported that overseas travel, both to and from Ireland, decreased significantly in ...

Russian website that tracks political arrests taken offline by court

MOSCOW, Russia: OVD-Info, a Russian organization that tracks political arrests and provides legal aid to detainees, said the Russian government ...

Dow Jones jumps ninety points, Nasdaq dips 16

NEW YORK, New York - U.S.stocks were struggling to hold above water Wednesday. The situation was mirrored on global markets. ...

Major cities worldwide cancel New Year's Eve celebrations

LONDON, England: Plans by major cities throughout the world to host large New Year's Eve celebrations have been dashed by ...

