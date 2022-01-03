Mon, 03 Jan 2022

Fish fall on Texarkana, Texas, not for first time

TEXARKANA, Texas: Residents of Texarkana reported that fish fell from the skies on December 29, landing on sidewalks, atop cars ...

London crowds gather to hear Big Ben ring to mark New Year's

LONDON, England: After being silenced during four years of renovations, Big Ben's bells could be heard at midnight on New ...

Canada to settle Afghan judges, gays, families

TORONTO, Canada: Canada has announced that it will take in female Afghan judges and their families, who have been living ...

Following appeals, Belgium eases restrictions for theaters, cinemas

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Belgium has reversed some of its COVID-19 restrictions, paving the way for the reopening of cinemas, theaters and ...

In first, Greece banned music on New Year's Eve

ATHENS, Greece: Greek health minister Thanos Plevris banned music from being played at all commercial venues during 2022 New Year's ...

Following holiday gatherings, Romania expects jump in Covid cases

BUCHAREST, Romania: In the wake of the swiftly-spreading Covid Omicron variant battering Western Europe, officials in Eastern Europe, where the ...

Rome court rules McDonald's cannot open at historic sites

ROME, Italy: Italy's highest administrative court has prevented McDonald's from building a fast-food restaurant close to a historic site. The ...

Indonesia grants Boeing approval to restore 737 Max flights

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia has lifted its ban on carrying passengers on Boeing's 737 Max aircraft, three years after one crashed ...

Fuel, food, housing costs to 'squeeze' British, says think tank

LONDON, England: Millions of British families will suffer through the "year of the squeeze" in 2022, the Resolution Foundation, a ...

Warnings come of gasoline rising to $4 per gallon in US in 2022

LOS ANGELES, California: According to a new forecast by GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices and energy demand, U.S. ...

Report: COVID-19 causes 71% drop in UK air travel

LONDON, England: In 2021, the UK witnessed a 71 percent drop in both inbound and outbound international flights due to ...

No sign of slowing housing market as home prices rise 18.4% in October

WASHINGTON D.C.: As the U.S. housing market continues to boom after last year's recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. ...

