BOULDER COUNTY, Colorado: Major wildfires in Colorado have spread. with the help of 105 mph winds, destroying some 1,000 homes, ...
BERLIN, Germany: One year before it halts its decades-long use of nuclear power, Germany has shut down three of the ...
PALPA, Nepal - When a bus drove off the road in Palpa's Ribdikot Rural Municipality on Sunday morning, seven people ...
TEXARKANA, Texas: Residents of Texarkana reported that fish fell from the skies on December 29, landing on sidewalks, atop cars ...
LONDON, England: After being silenced during four years of renovations, Big Ben's bells could be heard at midnight on New ...
TORONTO, Canada: Canada has announced that it will take in female Afghan judges and their families, who have been living ...
NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street kicked the New Year off in style Monday sending the Dow Jones and ...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Postal Service has avoided a repeat of the 2020 holiday shipping season, reporting, along with several ...
BEIJING, China: The spread of Covid and lockdown requirements in the Chinese city of Xi'an is threatening to slow the ...
ROME, Italy: Italy's highest administrative court has prevented McDonald's from building a fast-food restaurant close to a historic site. The ...
JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia has lifted its ban on carrying passengers on Boeing's 737 Max aircraft, three years after one crashed ...
LONDON, England: Millions of British families will suffer through the "year of the squeeze" in 2022, the Resolution Foundation, a ...