TOKYO -- The Japanese government said the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday morning launched a projectile that appears to be a missile. (Japan-DPRK-Missile)

- - - -

PANAMA CITY -- Panamanian authorities on Tuesday handed over to U.S. officials a former Colombian military officer implicated in the July 7 assassination of then Haitian president Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, according to the Panamanian National Immigration Service.

Mario Antonio Palacios was detained Monday night at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, after his deportation flight from Jamaica to Colombia made a stopover. His arrest obeyed an Interpol warrant apparently requested by the United States. (Panama-Haiti-Killer)

- - - -

GENEVA -- Although most people recover from COVID-19 within five to seven days of the onset of symptoms, the World Health Organization (WHO) still recommends a 14-day quarantine, an official from the organization told a press briefing on Tuesday.

However, said Abdi Mahamud from WHO's COVID-19 Incident Management Support Team, states must make decisions about the duration of quarantine based on their individual situations. (WHO-COVID-Pandemic)

- - - -

LONDON -- Britain reported 218,724 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, exceeding 200,000 daily cases for the first time since of the start of the pandemic, according to official figures released Tuesday.

This brought the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 13,641,520. (UK-COVID-Cases)