Wed, 05 Jan 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
38
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Forced quarantines cause British Air to suspend Hong Kong flights

LONDON, England: Following reports that more of its crew members were forced to quarantine in a government centre, British Airways ...

Bicycling New York mayor Eric Adams vows to be of the people

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A picture of newly elected Mayor Eric Adams biking to work on January 2, wearing ...

Dangerous tradition as 874 cars burn in France on New Year's Eve

PARIS, France: The French police reported that 874 cars were set on fire on New Year's Eve around the country.However, ...

Green agenda further adopted by French government with new regulations

PARIS, France: From 2022, French consumers will be encouraged to adopt more environmentally friendly habits as part of new regulations ...

Catastrophes await Myanmar in 2022: United Nation's OCHA

YANGON, Myanmar - Myanmar's people are amid an unprecedented political, economic, human rights, and humanitarian catastrophe, with needs growing drastically ...

Spreading wildfires blamed for destruction of 1000 Colorado homes

BOULDER COUNTY, Colorado: Major wildfires in Colorado have spread. with the help of 105 mph winds, destroying some 1,000 homes, ...

Business

Section
UK post-Christmas sales footfall declines due to Omicron fears

LONDON, England: Due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19 amidst the surge of the Omicron variant, the number of shoppers taking ...

China Covid restrictions cause Cathay Pacific to cancel cargo flights

HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific has suspended its long-haul freight and cargo flights to Hong Kong due to what it calls ...

Another record-breaking day on Wall Street, Dow closes at new high

NEW YORK, New York - It was another record-breaking day on Wall Street Tuesday as investors pushed industrial stocks higher."The ...

Adnams head: UK brewery sector lost 50 percent of Christmas trade

LONDON, England: The brewery sector lost nearly 50 percent of its Christmas trade due to concerns over the Omicron variant ...

Santander UK bank officials scurry after glitch pays out $175 million

London, England: On Christmas Day, Santander bank in the UK paid out $175 million to customers by mistake. In a ...

Stocks mostly higher on Asian markets, dollar continues advance

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were flat to higher on Tuesday. Major gains were recorded in Japan and ...

Movie Review

Loving