BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday that the peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula should be cherished by all parties, as it did not come easily.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to a relevant question.

"Under the current situation, it is necessary for all parties concerned to bear in mind the big picture and be prudent in their words and deeds," said Wang.

Wang urged all sides to stick to the right approach of dialogue and consultation to jointly facilitate the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue.