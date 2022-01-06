Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - The world's number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is being held in detention in Australia, reportedly ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. mobile carriers AT&T and Verizon have delayed introducing 5G services nationwide due to concerns voiced by airlines ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Navy announced this week that it has replaced the top two officers in charge of the ...
VIENNA, Austria: A law allowing assisted suicide came into force in Austria on January 1.Under the new law, which was ...
LONDON, England: Following reports that more of its crew members were forced to quarantine in a government centre, British Airways ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: A picture of newly elected Mayor Eric Adams biking to work on January 2, wearing ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. technology stocks sank on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its last ...
ISTANBUL, Turkey: According to the latest data released in Istanbul, inflation has surged to the country's highest level in at ...
COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Denmark has announced that it will do away with fossil fuel used in all domestic flight operations by ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly lower on Tuesday, a day after making solid gains.China's markets, including ...
LONDON, England: Due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19 amidst the surge of the Omicron variant, the number of shoppers taking ...
HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific has suspended its long-haul freight and cargo flights to Hong Kong due to what it calls ...