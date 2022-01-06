Thu, 06 Jan 2022

International


Yuzhou, China, city of 1.1 million, locked down due to Covid

YUZHOU, China: China has imposed a lockdown in Yuzhou, the second city in China to be ordered into a complete ...

World's No. 1 tennis player in captivity, Australian Open plans dashed

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - The world's number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is being held in detention in Australia, reportedly ...

US mobile carriers postpone 5G service due to airlines' warnings

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. mobile carriers AT&T and Verizon have delayed introducing 5G services nationwide due to concerns voiced by airlines ...

US Navy fires top officers over sexual harassment investigation

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Navy announced this week that it has replaced the top two officers in charge of the ...

Doctor-supervised assisted suicide becomes legal in Austria

VIENNA, Austria: A law allowing assisted suicide came into force in Austria on January 1.Under the new law, which was ...

Forced quarantines cause British Air to suspend Hong Kong flights

LONDON, England: Following reports that more of its crew members were forced to quarantine in a government centre, British Airways ...

Business


Asian stock markets reel as Japanese and Australian markets tumble

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The Japanese and Australian sharemarkets have dived on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar has rocketed higher.Share ...

New Mercedes electric auto to travel 620 miles between charges

STUTTGART, Germany: Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQXX, a new all-electric auto which can travel 620 miles on a single charge, ...

Simplified US labeling of genetically modified foods began Jan. 1

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has introduced changes to labels at grocery stores for genetically modified foods, ...

Technology stocks take brunt of Wall Street sell-off

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. technology stocks sank on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its last ...

Turkey strains as energy prices soar, inflation continues

ISTANBUL, Turkey: According to the latest data released in Istanbul, inflation has surged to the country's highest level in at ...

Denmark looks to hydrogen to power domestic air travel by 2030

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Denmark has announced that it will do away with fossil fuel used in all domestic flight operations by ...

Movie Review

