Fri, 07 Jan 2022

International

Twins born in different years on New Year's Eve

SALINAS, California: A set of fraternal twins have been born in California in different years, a likelihood the Natividad Medical ...

Haiti seeks gang members who attacked PM when leaving church

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti: Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry fled the northern city of Gonaves after a shootout on January 1 between ...

Schools, indoor dining, gyms closed Jan. 5 in Ontario, Canada

TORONTO, Canada: Due to a record number of COVID-19 infections fueled by the ultra-contagious Omicron variant, Ontario Premier Doug Ford ...

Yuzhou, China, city of 1.1 million, locked down due to Covid

YUZHOU, China: China has imposed a lockdown in Yuzhou, the second city in China to be ordered into a complete ...

World's No. 1 tennis player in captivity, Australian Open plans dashed

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - The world's number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is being held in detention in Australia, reportedly ...

US mobile carriers postpone 5G service due to airlines' warnings

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. mobile carriers AT&T and Verizon have delayed introducing 5G services nationwide due to concerns voiced by airlines ...

Business

Asian stock markets rebound, Chinese and Australian shares rise

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in Australia were mostly stronger on Friday, although the Japanese market lagged.Higher Treasury yields continued ...

2021 sees Suez Canal earning $6.3 billion in revenues

CAIRO, Egypt: One of the most important shipping lanes worldwide -- the Suez Canal -- has reported all-time high revenues ...

Record-breaking year as Tesla delivers nearly 1 million cars

AUSTIN, Texas: In its 2021 report, Tesla delivered a record 936,172 vehicles to customers, an 87 percent increase over the ...

U.S. stock markets continue downward trajectory, Dow drops 171 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks remained on the defensive Thursday, a day after recording major falls across the ...

Inflation in Turkey now at 36%, a 19 year high

ANKARA, Turkey: In December, Turkey's annual inflation rate reached a 19-year high of more than 36 percent, underscoring the country's ...

Kenya reports 10% 3rd quarter GDP growth

NAIROBI, Kenya: Kenya's real GDP grew by 9.9 percent in the third quarter of 2021 due to the easing of ...

