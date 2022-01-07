Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
SALINAS, California: A set of fraternal twins have been born in California in different years, a likelihood the Natividad Medical ...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti: Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry fled the northern city of Gonaves after a shootout on January 1 between ...
TORONTO, Canada: Due to a record number of COVID-19 infections fueled by the ultra-contagious Omicron variant, Ontario Premier Doug Ford ...
YUZHOU, China: China has imposed a lockdown in Yuzhou, the second city in China to be ordered into a complete ...
MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - The world's number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is being held in detention in Australia, reportedly ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. mobile carriers AT&T and Verizon have delayed introducing 5G services nationwide due to concerns voiced by airlines ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in Australia were mostly stronger on Friday, although the Japanese market lagged.Higher Treasury yields continued ...
CAIRO, Egypt: One of the most important shipping lanes worldwide -- the Suez Canal -- has reported all-time high revenues ...
AUSTIN, Texas: In its 2021 report, Tesla delivered a record 936,172 vehicles to customers, an 87 percent increase over the ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks remained on the defensive Thursday, a day after recording major falls across the ...
ANKARA, Turkey: In December, Turkey's annual inflation rate reached a 19-year high of more than 36 percent, underscoring the country's ...
NAIROBI, Kenya: Kenya's real GDP grew by 9.9 percent in the third quarter of 2021 due to the easing of ...