Mon, 10 Jan 2022

News RELEASES

N. Korea launch of hypersonic missile not true, says South

SEOUL, South Korea: Following a North Korean announcement that it had launched a hypersonic missile, South Korea said the claim ...

Jan. 1 explosion heard in Pennsylvania was meteor, says NASA

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania: Loud explosions heard in the vicinity of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 1 were caused by an exploding meteor, ...

Court date for man charged with setting S. Africa's parliament afire

CAPE TOWN, South Africa: South African prosecutors have said that the man who allegedly set fire to South Africa's parliament, ...

Murree: Army called in after 21 tourists die amid heavy snowfall

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - After at least 21 tourists died in their vehicles, the Punjab government declared Murree a disaster-stricken area ...

Prison sentences for father, son from Japan in $1.5 billion fraud

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: Two former investment executives from Japan, Junzo Suzuki and his son, Paul Suzuki, have pleaded guilty in ...

US arrests fifth Colombian suspect in assassination of Haiti president

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. authorities have charged a former Colombian military officer, Mario Palacios, with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping ...

Norwegian, Royal Caribbean cruises cancel sailings due to Omicron

MIAMI, Florida: The spread of the Covid Omicron variant has caused Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean to temporarily halt ...

US manufacturing officials say supplies beginning to ease

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania: In December, U.S. manufacturing slowed due to a cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are beginning ...

Walmart seeks to expand home deliveries to 30 million US homes

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Walmart has said that by the end of 2021 its InHome delivery service will expand from six to ...

Non-meat chicken debuts at Kentucky Fried Chicken in USA

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky: Kentucky Fried Chicken, the first fast food chain to offer vegetarian "Beyond Fried Chicken" on its menu in ...

Record year as HBO Max, HBO reach 73.8 million subscribers in 2021

NEW YORK CITY, New York: At the end of 2021, HBO Max and HBO reported a combined 73.8 million subscribers ...

U.S. reports 4.5 million quit jobs in November

WASHINGTON D.C.: In November, the demand for workers and the number of job vacancies in the U.S. remained historically high, ...

