Tue, 11 Jan 2022

500 in Tokyo hurt as ice covers sidewalks, streets

TOKYO, Japan: Japanese authorities have reported that more than 500 people in the capital Tokyo, which saw its first heavy ...

Canadians who partied without masks on flight allowed to leave Mexico

CANCUN, Mexico: Canadian passengers who filmed themselves partying without masks aboard a chartered flight from Montreal to Mexico on 30th ...

US reports massive flight delays, cancellations due to Covid, snow

DENVER, Colorado: Severe weather and the increase in COVID-19 cases caused more than 8,600 flights to be delayed, and nearly ...

Italy mandates Covid vaccines for all adults over age 50

ROME, Italy: Italian adults age 50 years and older are now required to be inoculated against COVID-19, in response to ...

In ten years, Bulgaria population drops 840,000, stands at 6,500,000

SOFIA, Bulgaria: Bulgaria's population has declined by 11.5 percent in the past decade, according to the 2021 census. The National ...

N. Korea launch of hypersonic missile not true, says South

SEOUL, South Korea: Following a North Korean announcement that it had launched a hypersonic missile, South Korea said the claim ...

Asian stocks battle against the wind, across-the-board losses

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks fell across the board on Tuesday in Asia, following a volatile day's trading on U.S. ...

Halifax Bank: British house prices rising at fastest rate since 2004

HALIFAX, England: According to Halifax Bank, in 2021 UK house prices rose at 9.8 percent, a faster rate than in ...

Apple's Tim Cook reportedly paid $100 million in 2021

CUPERTINO, California: According to regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Tim Cook, Apple's chief executive, was ...

U.S. stocks end mixed after volatile day's trading

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell heavily Monday before recovering towards the close. Investors fretted about U.S. Treasury ...

As promised, Mayo Clinic terminates 700 unvaccinated staff

ROCHESTER, Minnesota: Weeks after the Minnesota Nurses Association pleaded with state hospital CEOs to address a staffing crisis, the Mayo ...

Euro inflation hits new record high of 5 percent in December

BRUSSELS, Belgium: In December, the inflation rate in the Eurozone reached a new record high, which raised further questions about ...

