PYONGYANG -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Tuesday successfully conducted a "hypersonic gliding warhead" test, which was supervised by top leader Kim Jong Un and other top officials, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The report said the missile test was conducted by the Academy of Defence Science for the final verification of the hypersonic weapon system's technical specifications. (DPRK-Missile Test)

- - - -

BISSAU -- Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday detected first cases of the Omicron and Gamma variants, a health official said.

"The discovery of these variants was based on the samples that were taken, while we also identified other variants that already existed such as Delta," said Placido Cardoso, secretary of the High Commission for the fight against COVID-19. (Guinea-Bissau-COVID-19)

- - - -

CANBERRA -- Australia has recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus deaths in more than 15 months.

There were 42 COVID-19 deaths reported across Australia on Wednesday -- 21 each in the country's two biggest states, New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria. (Australia-COVID-19)

- - - -

TRIPOLI -- Libya plans to maintain almost 100 schools damaged by armed conflict over the past several years, said Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah on Tuesday.

The prime minister confirmed the government's plan of maintaining nearly 100 schools as well as building more schools during a meeting with the Minister of Education Ahmad Abu-Khzam and other senior officials from the ministry, said a statement issued by the government's information office. (Libya-Schools)