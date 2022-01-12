Wed, 12 Jan 2022

International

Israeli HC to concur with IDF on death of 4 children on beach in Gaza

Israel's High Court of Justice is expected to support a decision to end an investigation into the bombing of several ...

Poland accuses EU of "illegal demands" over disciplining judges

WARSAW, Poland: Ahead of an 11th January European Union (EU) deadline for Warsaw to inform Brussels of how and when ...

US, Japan in joint declaration to respond to China's military threats

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States and Japan have expressed their concern over China's growing military power, and pledged to work ...

Three helicopters grabbed by Spanish police in drug arrests

MADRID, Spain: Spanish police have announced that they have arrested smugglers who transported drugs from Morocco to Spain using three ...

Opponents of new vaccine pass take to streets of France

PARIS, France: More than 105,000 people took part in protests throughout France on January 8 to voice their opposition to ...

500 in Tokyo hurt as ice covers sidewalks, streets

TOKYO, Japan: Japanese authorities have reported that more than 500 people in the capital Tokyo, which saw its first heavy ...

Business

At 6.5 miles, China opens its longest underwater tunnel

BEIJING, China: Following some four years of construction, China has opened its longest underwater tunnel to vehicle traffic. The 6.5 ...

Netting 11,100 kg of fish was like shooting fish in a barrel

COX's Bazar, Bangladesh - On Monday morning, a group of fishermen captured almost 300 maunds (11,100 kg) of fish in ...

Powell lifts U.S. markets, Nasdaq adds 211 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talked up the economy ...

FedEx: Omicron will lead to shipment delays, staff shortages

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: Federal Express has warned that rising numbers of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant will lead to ...

U.S. unemployment declines from 4.2% to 3.9% in December

WASHINGTON D.C.: Even though employers only added a modest 199,000 jobs in December, the U.S. unemployment rate fell to a ...

Asian stocks battle against the wind, across-the-board losses

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks fell across the board on Tuesday in Asia, following a volatile day's trading on U.S. ...

Movie Review

To Catch a Thief