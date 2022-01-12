Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Israel's High Court of Justice is expected to support a decision to end an investigation into the bombing of several ...
WARSAW, Poland: Ahead of an 11th January European Union (EU) deadline for Warsaw to inform Brussels of how and when ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States and Japan have expressed their concern over China's growing military power, and pledged to work ...
MADRID, Spain: Spanish police have announced that they have arrested smugglers who transported drugs from Morocco to Spain using three ...
PARIS, France: More than 105,000 people took part in protests throughout France on January 8 to voice their opposition to ...
TOKYO, Japan: Japanese authorities have reported that more than 500 people in the capital Tokyo, which saw its first heavy ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - It was all smiles on Asian stock markets on Wednesday as the major indices rocketed higher.The ...
BEIJING, China: Following some four years of construction, China has opened its longest underwater tunnel to vehicle traffic. The 6.5 ...
COX's Bazar, Bangladesh - On Monday morning, a group of fishermen captured almost 300 maunds (11,100 kg) of fish in ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talked up the economy ...
MEMPHIS, Tennessee: Federal Express has warned that rising numbers of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant will lead to ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Even though employers only added a modest 199,000 jobs in December, the U.S. unemployment rate fell to a ...