China says construction of space station will be completed in 2022

BEIJING, China: China plans to complete construction of its orbiting space station by the end of 2022, with more rocket ...

After years without rabies deaths, US sees slight jump in 2021

ATLANTA, Georgia: Three Americans, including a child who contracted rabies after being exposed to bats, died over a six-week period ...

Israeli HC to concur with IDF on death of 4 children on beach in Gaza

Israel's High Court of Justice is expected to support a decision to end an investigation into the bombing of several ...

Poland accuses EU of "illegal demands" over disciplining judges

WARSAW, Poland: Ahead of an 11th January European Union (EU) deadline for Warsaw to inform Brussels of how and when ...

US, Japan in joint declaration to respond to China's military threats

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States and Japan have expressed their concern over China's growing military power, and pledged to work ...

Three helicopters grabbed by Spanish police in drug arrests

MADRID, Spain: Spanish police have announced that they have arrested smugglers who transported drugs from Morocco to Spain using three ...

Wall Street moves higher despite dollar dive

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks moved higher on Wednesday, in line with a global trend."The Nasdaq went down ...

Self-driving tractors are next big change for farmers

MOLINE, Illinois: Self-steering tractors are nothing new to Minnesota farmer Doug Nimz, who, four years ago, first used a new ...

Airbus delivers over 600 aircraft to customers in 2021

PARIS, France: Airbus delivered over 600 aircraft to customers in 2021, according to industry sources.Earlier this week, Reuters reported that ...

Share markets in Asia close solidly higher, Nikkei 225 adds 543 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - It was all smiles on Asian stock markets on Wednesday as the major indices rocketed higher.The ...

At 6.5 miles, China opens its longest underwater tunnel

BEIJING, China: Following some four years of construction, China has opened its longest underwater tunnel to vehicle traffic. The 6.5 ...

Netting 11,100 kg of fish was like shooting fish in a barrel

COX's Bazar, Bangladesh - On Monday morning, a group of fishermen captured almost 300 maunds (11,100 kg) of fish in ...

And Life Goes On (Zendegi va digar hich)