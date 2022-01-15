SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired two short-range projectiles eastward, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Friday.

The JCS said in a statement that the South Korean military detected two projectiles, presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles, which were launched eastward from an inland area in the DPRK's western North Pyongan Province in the afternoon.

The JCS noted that the South Korean military was monitoring relevant situation and maintaining readiness posture to prepare for the possibly additional launch by the DPRK.

It marked the DPRK's third projectile launch this year. The DPRK said earlier this week that it successfully conducted a "hypersonic gliding warhead" test on Tuesday under the supervision by top leader Kim Jong Un.

The DPRK's Korean Central News Agency said last week that it successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile on Jan. 5.