Sat, 15 Jan 2022

News RELEASES

Fair in Statesville

International

Australian politicians gang up on Djokovic, want him out of country

MELBOURNE, NSW, Australia - The reputation of Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city was in tatters on Friday night after the sensational ...

Two PDF fighters killed 04 injured in Oak Pho Kanbaung encounter

SAGAING, Myanmar - On Monday, resistance fighters raided a prison labor camp near Myanmar's border with India, murdering an estimated ...

After ice block breaks from shore, 34 fishermen rescued in Wisconsin

BROWN COUNTY, Wisconsin: At least 34 people were rescued after the ice they were fishing on broke off from the ...

President of Sicily decries vandalism of Scala dei Turchi cliffs

PALERMO, Sicily: An investigation has been launched after Sicily's famed Scala dei Turchi cliffs were vandalized overnight on January 7.The ...

Buckingham Palace sets schedule for Queen's 70-year celebration

LONDON, England: Buckingham Palace has announced plans for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrating her 70 years on the throne, which ...

China says construction of space station will be completed in 2022

BEIJING, China: China plans to complete construction of its orbiting space station by the end of 2022, with more rocket ...

Business

Asian stocks slide while U.S. dollar correction accelerates

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Concerns about interest rate highs and mounting inflation kept buyers at bay on Asian markets on ...

Twitter, Reddit, Google parent get subpoenaed by Jan 6 House committee

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed Meta, Alphabet, Twitter, and ...

Sajha Yatayat to run electric minibusses on Lalitpur inner roads

LALITPUR, Nepal - Sajha Yatayat, a Nepali public transportation bus system, says it is preparing to run electric minibusses on ...

Major falls on Wall Street as technology shares tumble

NEW YORK, New York - Major falls in Amazon and Microsoft undermined U.S. stocks on Thursday.The technology sector took the ...

Whole Foods says rights violated in preventing staff to wear slogans

AUSTIN, Texas: In a court filing, Whole Foods has said that the U.S. forcing it to allow its employees to ...

Japan's Panasonic offers staff four day work week

TOKYO, Japan: Panasonic said it will offer its Japanese workers a four-day work week, in a bid to improve productivity ...

Movie Review

