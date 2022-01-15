SEOUL -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired two short-range projectiles into eastern waters, the third launch in less than two weeks, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Friday.

The JCS said in a statement that the South Korean military detected two projectiles, presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles, which were launched northeastward into the East Sea from the DPRK's northwestern Uiju area in North Pyongan Province at about 2:41 p.m. (0541 GMT) and 2:52 p.m. local time (0552 GMT) respectively. (South Korea-DPRK-Projectiles)

- - - -

NEW YORK -- Thirty-three percent of small firms in the United States have reported revenue decreases in the week ended Jan. 9 due to the surge of Omicron cases, the highest since February last year, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing the U.S. Census Small Business Pulse Survey.

Economists expect a sharp but short-lived decrease in economic activities due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, it said, noting that the number of sick days alone has limited the output of many industries. (U.S.-Small Firms-Sales Drop-Omicron)

- - - -

ANKARA -- Turkey on Friday said the first meeting between Turkish and Armenian envoys in Moscow was positive and that they will continue negotiations for full normalization of ties without preconditions.

"During their first meeting, conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the special representatives exchanged their preliminary views regarding the normalization process through dialogue between Turkey and Armenia," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement. (Turkey-Armenia)

- - - -

STOCKHOLM -- Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, her press secretary said on Friday.

Andersson's press secretary told local media that she is fine under the circumstances and will carry out her duties from home. (Sweden-COVID-PM)