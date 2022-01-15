Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
BEIJING, China: This week, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain are visiting China for meetings with ...
SANTIAGO, Chile: As the number of daily COVID-19 cases continues rising, Chile has began administering a fourth vaccination dose to ...
MELBOURNE, NSW, Australia - The reputation of Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city was in tatters on Friday night after the sensational ...
SAGAING, Myanmar - On Monday, resistance fighters raided a prison labor camp near Myanmar's border with India, murdering an estimated ...
BROWN COUNTY, Wisconsin: At least 34 people were rescued after the ice they were fishing on broke off from the ...
PALERMO, Sicily: An investigation has been launched after Sicily's famed Scala dei Turchi cliffs were vandalized overnight on January 7.The ...
LONDON, England: According to the Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Group (EEIG), made up of business organizations and charities, improved insulation could ...
NEW YORK, New York - American and global stock markets traded lower on Friday as U.S. Treasury and European bond ...
RICHMOND, Virginia: A U.S. federal judge has ruled that Gruyere cheese does not have to come from the Gruyere region ...
BEIJING, China: In response to Beijing's sweeping overhaul of the private education industry, New Oriental Education, China's largest private education ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Concerns about interest rate highs and mounting inflation kept buyers at bay on Asian markets on ...
WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed Meta, Alphabet, Twitter, and ...